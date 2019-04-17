Rock Island police are investigating a possible shooting incident Wednesday night in the 2500 block of 9th Street near Francis Willard Elementary School.
Police had not released a statement late Wednesday but neighbors said they heard a gunshot and saw a red sedan crash into a silver sedan. A woman got out of the red sedan, grabbed a child and began running. A man attempted to pursue her.
The man allegedly looked around Francis Willard School to see if he could find the woman.
Neighbors said it was as if he was hunting the woman.
Police canvassed the area for possible witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have heard it.
Squad cars blocked the street so officers could search for evidence. Officers also searched the vehicle from which the woman fled.
The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.