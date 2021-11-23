Rock Island police investigate robbery of Happy Joe's

Rock Island Police are investigating the armed robbery of the Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream restaurant at 1412 30th Ave.
The robbery was reported at 8:30 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”
Thomas Geyer
