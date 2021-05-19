Rock Island police investigate shooting incident

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday, but Rock Island Police are still trying to determine where the incident occurred.

Rock Island Deputy Chief of Police Richard Landi said that at 7:12 p.m. officers were sent to 1227 11th St. to investigate a report that someone was at the house who had been shot.

Officers found a man who had been shot. According to the police incident report issued Sunday, the victim is 22 years old.

The victim was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island for treatment of a gunshot wound. Landi said the injury was serious but that the man was expected to recover.

Detectives are still trying to determine where the shooting occurred and what sparked the violence.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad- Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

