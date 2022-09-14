Rock Island Police investigate shots fired at Circle K

Rock Island Police are investigating a shots fired incident at the Circle K convenience store, 504 24th St.
Police were sent to the store at 9:56 p.m. after multiple calls from neighbors of shots fired.
Officers found a crime scene near one of the gasoline pumps and in the alley.
There were no reports of injuries.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”