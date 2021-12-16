Rock Island Police investigate shots fired incident

Rock Island Police are investigating a shots fired incident in the 1000 block of 20th Street.
Several 911 calls were placed about the incident at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday.
On the scene, police found a Chevrolet Impala parked along the street just south of 11th Avenue that had been struck at least twice by gunfire.
Police canvassed the area to talk to witnesses, and checked the area’s homes for any damage.
No injuries were reported.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”