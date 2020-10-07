 Skip to main content
Rock Island police investigate Tuesday night gunfire
Property damage was reported in a Tuesday night shooting in Rock Island.

Rock Island police responded to a report of shots fired at about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of 44th Street. Once there, authorities located property damage and, as of Wednesday morning, it is believed no persons were injured.

Police continue to investigate the matter, and anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Rock Island authorities at 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

