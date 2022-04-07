Rock Island police investigating a report of man shot Wednesday night

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Rock Island, according to police.

Officers were called about 6:35 p.m. for a shooting in the 1600 block of 6th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. When they arrived, police found evidence of gunfire in the area.

A 23-year-old man suffering from a superficial gunshot wound arrived at a UnityPoint Health-Trinity hospital not long after police were notified of the gunfire complaints, the department said. He was treated for the wound, then arrested on an unrelated charge and sent to the Rock island County Jail. No other injuries or damage were reported.

Police did not release the man's name, nor the charge, and declined to offer those details when asked, citing the active investigation.

Arrest records, including basic identifying information; the charges; and the time and location of arrest, have to be provided to news media under the Illinois State Records Act. The information generally must be released within 72 hours of the arrest.

Exemptions, including interfering with pending law enforcement proceedings and endangering the life or physical safety of people, including law enforcement officers, are included in the act.

When asked to cite the exemption Thursday afternoon, the department said it would treat the question as an Illinois Freedom of Information Act request and respond accordingly.

Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or send a tip through the P3 Tips app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.