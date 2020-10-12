Rock Island police investigating armed robbery late Sunday

Rock Island police continue to investigate an armed robbery at GasLand late Sunday night.

Authorities responded at about 11:42 p.m. Sunday to the gas station in the 2400 block of 7th Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. A worker told police that a person displayed a firearm and took cash, alcohol and cigarettes, Rock Island police said Monday.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and there are currently no suspects as of noon Monday.

Rock Island police continue to investigate the matter, and anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Rock Island authorities at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com .

