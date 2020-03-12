Rock Island police investigating child death

The Rock Island Police Department is investigating the death of an infant.

Officers were called about 9:10 a.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of 12th Avenue because an ambulance crew found the 4-month-old child unresponsive, according to a news release issued by Rock Island.

The boy's death is believed to have occurred around 8 p.m. Monday, according to Rock Island police reports. The reports listed the death as suspicious, but did not detail why.

An autopsy on the baby was performed Wednesday in Peoria, but the results of the examination were still pending Thursday, the city release said. The Rock Island County Coroner's Office is participating in the investigation.

