Rock Island police investigating early morning shooting

Rock Island Police Department, Wednesday October 28, 2020.

Rock Island police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the street early Monday as they investigated a report of gunfire.

Police were notified about 2:16 a.m. of two shots in the 1400 block of 39th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. When they arrived, they found the person, who had been shot in the thigh.

The wound was not considered life threatening, the department said, and the person was sent to the hospital for treatment. Further identifying information was not released.

The person told officers the shooting happened in Moline, but police found shell casings nearby, the department said.

