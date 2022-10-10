Rock Island police, investigating eighth homicide of the year; suspect arrested

Rock Island Police are investigating the eighth homicide of the year in the city.

Rock Island Police Deputy Chief Timothy McCloud said that at 2:16 p.m. Sunday officers were called to 1500 8th Street for a call of shots fired.

Officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from stab wounds and a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead of his wounds at the scene.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson did not release the name of the victim Sunday night.

At about 4:30 p.m., the suspect in this incident, 28-year old Jonathan Rojas-Carrasco, was located and taken into custody at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.

Rojas-Carrasco has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion. His bond is set at $1 million, or 10%.

Rojas-Carrasco was being held Sunday night in the Scott County Jail on a Rock Island County hold. He is expected to appear Monday morning in Scott County District Court for an extradition hearing.

The home in which the homicide occurred is a rental property, according to neighbors.

Rojas-Carrasco was released from probation in Rock Island County on July 8, 2021. He had been sentenced to 30 months on probation after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated battery during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

Aggravated battery is a Class 3 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of 2-5 years.

According to circuit court records, on March 2, 2018, Rojas-Carrasco attacked a man at a Moline residence and broke his nose and eye socket.

Rock Island police are investigating seven other homicides that have occurred this year, all since May:

Angel Lopez Jr., 17, Davenport

When: About 8 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Where: 1300 block of 3rd Avenue.

Narrative: Officers found Lopez after someone called 911.

Case status: At last report, there were no arrests.

Braylon Walker, 21, Osceola, Ark.

When: About midnight on July 22.

Where: 1400 block of 8th Street.

Narrative: Officers found Walker when they investigated a gunfire complaint.

Case status: At last report, there were no arrests.

Davion Roe, 25, Chicago

When: About 9:50 p.m. on July 16.

Where: 1300 block of 4 ½ Street.

Narrative: Investigators think someone shot Roe during an altercation with a group of people.

Case status: Marlon K. Martin, 23, Davenport; and Devonte D. Hall, 29, Rock Island, both face first-degree murder charges in relation to Roe’s death. The cases against them were pending as of Friday.

Amani Kamata, 39, Rock Island

When: About 7:14 a.m. on July 10.

Where: 1100 block of 10th Avenue.

Narrative: Police found Kamata’s body after receiving a report of a fatality.

Case status: At last report, there were no arrests.

Gregory McGhee, 61, Rock Island

When: About 12:25 a.m. June 25.

Where: 500 block of 6th Street.

Narrative: The police department was notified after someone brought the wounded McGhee to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. He died from his wounds later.

Case status: At last report, there were no arrests.

Kevin Ford, 46, address unavailable

When: About 1:52 a.m. on June 19.

Where: 1300 block of 14th Street.

Narrative: Ford was shot to death and another man was wounded in the attack.

Case status: At last report, there were no arrests.

Desavion Foster, 19, Rock Island

When: About 2:55 p.m. on May 22.

Where: 1000 block of 15th Street.

Narrative: Authorities think a masked gunman shot Foster as he walked down the street, according to court records.

Case status: Terrionce C. Kitchen, 19, Rock Island, has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to Foster’s death.