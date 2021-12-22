Rock Island Police investigating homicide

Rock Island Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Wednesday.

Rock Island Deputy Police Chief Timothy McCloud said that at 9:32 a.m. Rock Island Police were sent to a residence in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue for an assist ambulance call.

Rock Island Fire Department paramedics arrived to find an unconscious person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was declared deceased by the Rock Island County Coroner's Office.

County Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.