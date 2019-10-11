The Rock Island Police Department are investigating an early morning shooting.
The attack happened around 2:09 a.m. Friday, at 29th Street and 8th Avenue, according to police reports. Two women were listed as victims but it was unclear if one or both were shot or how severe any injuries were. Multiple people being listed as victims does not mean all of them were hurt.
A representative of the police department was not immediately available to provide more information.
Reports state the Rock Island Fire Department did send an ambulance to the location, but did not specify if any one was taken to the hospital.
A representative of the fire department could not provide more information Friday morning.
The Rock Island County Coroner's Office had not been notified of any fatalities related to the shooting as of 9:27 a.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.