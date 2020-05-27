Rock Island police investigating several recent gun crimes

Police said Wednesday that there had been no arrests in the case and it remained under investigation.

Of the four other men, two were treated and released shortly after the shooting and another was sent to Iowa City for treatment. Police said Wednesday that that latter man was still in Iowa City as of Monday and expected to recover. Details on the other wounded man were not available Wednesday.

The fifth shooting happened about 10:09 p.m. on Tuesday. Rock Island officers arrested Grant L. Carlson, 63, Rock Island, for allegedly shooting a Rock Island home in the 2400 block of 20th Avenue. No one was injured.

Police ask anyone with information on these crimes to contact the Rock Island Police Department, 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities, 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted through the P3 Tips app.

