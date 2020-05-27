Rock Island police investigating several recent gun crimes

The Rock Island Police Department is investigating three separate gun crimes reported between early Sunday and early Tuesday.
No one was reported injured, though in two of the cases, property damage was reported, according to the police department.
The incidents:
- Saturday: 1:15 a.m. in the 900 block of 15th Street. Listed as reckless discharge of a firearm. Two shell casings were recovered. Police reports state the crime was reported about 1:29 a.m. Sunday, but happened Saturday.
- Monday: 1:26 a.m. in the 800 block of 19th Street. Listed as aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding. Several victims were listed, but there was only property damage reported.
- Tuesday: 2:16 a.m. at the intersection of 9th Street and 7th Avenue. It was listed as a reckless discharge of a firearm. Property damage reported.
No arrests had been reported in any of the cases as of Wednesday.
Including these, there have been five gun crimes reported in the city since early Saturday.
Timon Mayfield, 33, was killed and four other men wounded around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of 14½ Street.
Police said Wednesday that there had been no arrests in the case and it remained under investigation.
Of the four other men, two were treated and released shortly after the shooting and another was sent to Iowa City for treatment. Police said Wednesday that that latter man was still in Iowa City as of Monday and expected to recover. Details on the other wounded man were not available Wednesday.
The fifth shooting happened about 10:09 p.m. on Tuesday. Rock Island officers arrested Grant L. Carlson, 63, Rock Island, for allegedly shooting a Rock Island home in the 2400 block of 20th Avenue. No one was injured.
Police ask anyone with information on these crimes to contact the Rock Island Police Department, 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities, 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted through the P3 Tips app.
