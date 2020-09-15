Rock Island police investigating shots fired

Return to homepage ×
The Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of gunfire just after 5 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 12th Street.
Investigators at the scene searched the the area surrounding the intersection for shell casings and examined the exterior walls of at least one home.
An investigator at the scene confirmed shots were fired near the intersection and there were no reported injuries.
Tom Loewy
