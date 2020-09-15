 Skip to main content
Rock Island police investigating shots fired
Rock Island police investigating shots fired

Shots fired Rock Island

A Rock Island police officer searches for evidence Tuesday after the report of shots fired at the corner of 8th Avenue and 12th Street in Rock Island.

 TOM LOEWY

The Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of gunfire just after 5 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 12th Street.

Investigators at the scene searched the the area surrounding the intersection for shell casings and examined the exterior walls of at least one home.

An investigator at the scene confirmed shots were fired near the intersection and there were no reported injuries.

