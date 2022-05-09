Rock Island police investigating two weekend gunfire complaint

No one was hurt during two weekend shootings in Rock Island.

The Rock Island Police Department is investigating two incidents, one Friday, the other Saturday, according to department reports.

Friday in the 1600 block of 7th Street

Police reports said the gunfire was reported about 11:35 p.m. and described it as a reckless discharge of a firearm case.

On Monday, the department said multiple people reported gunfire and investigators think someone was firing a gun from a moving vehicle. The reports came from a number of other locations including 29th Street and 12th Avenue and 5th Street and 9th Avenue.

No one was struck by a bullet and no one reported property damage because of the shooting, the department said. One shell casing was recovered in the 700 block of 16th Avenue.

Saturday in the 1600 block of 6th Street

A gunman shot at two women around 5:40 p.m. Neither was hurt, though they did suffer scrapes as they tried to avoid being shot, the police department said. One house was struck by gunfire.

A detailed description of the gunman was not available.

There was no indication as of Monday morning that the shootings were related, the department said. No arrests had been reported.

