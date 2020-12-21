Rock Island Police look for man on murder charge

Rock Island Police are searching for a 21-year-old Darvion Jawar Lard on a charge of first-degree murder.

Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen said in a news release Monday that at 6:52 p.m. Dec. 15, Rock Island patrol officers were sent to the 600 block of 42nd Avenue to investigate a report of a two-vehicle crash.

The driver of one of those vehicles, Dylan McCalester, 16, had been wounded by gunfire just prior to the crash.

McCalester was taken to UnityPoint Trinity, Rock Island, where he died.

Rock Island detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Lard in connection with the death of McCalester. Bond is set at $1 million.

Lard is described as a black man, 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Police ask that anyone with information about Lard’s whereabouts to call 911, or the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.