Rock Island police looking for 2 fugitives

The Rock Island Police Department is looking for two fugitives.
They are:
You have free articles remaining.
• Anthony McGee, 54, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. McGee is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes.
• Monica Gomez, 35, is wanted for failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance. Gomez is described as being 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. Gomez has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about these fugitives, are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.
Quad-City Times