Rock Island Police name suspect in May 22 shooting death of Desavion Foster

Rock Island Police have named a suspect in the May 22 shooting death of Desavion Foster.

Terrionce C. Kitchen, 19, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder. Kitchen’s bond is set at $1 million, cash only.

Foster, 19, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Monday of preliminary autopsy results.

The shooting occurred at about 2:55 p.m. in the 1000 block of 15th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. Officers called to the area found a wounded man who was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, where he died.

Police have not released a motive in the shooting. However, on the day he allegedly shot Foster, Kitchen was celebrating his 19th birthday.

Kitchen has a status hearing scheduled for June 9 in Rock Island County Circuit Court on a charge of obstructing justice-destroying evidence for which he was arrested Aug. 21, 2021.

Rock Island Police are warning that Kitchen “is a dangerous fugitive.”

Police ask that anyone with information about Kitchen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.