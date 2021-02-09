Rock Island police release in court more details of investigation of fatal June shooting

More details were released Tuesday about what authorities believe happened during the fatal June shooting of Kameron R. Moore in Rock Island.
Moore, from Moline, was shot around 10:17 p.m. June 7 in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue, according to the Rock Island police. Officers found him after they were called for a gunfire complaint.
Brandon D. Motton, 35, Moline, has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to Moore’s death. Tuesday he had a preliminary hearing in which the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office presented an outline of what it believes occurred that night based on the evidence gathered by Rock Island police.
The testimony was provided by Greg Whitcomb, a Rock Island detective, who was questioned by John McCooley, an assistant state’s attorney and John Miraglia, Motton’s defense attorney.
Moore was driving with someone that night who told police they stopped in that area of 7th Avenue and Moore told her he would be back, Whitcomb testified. He then left the vehicle and walked away.
Shortly after, the witness heard shooting and saw Moore running away in the direction his body was later found by police. The witness said she then tried to find Moore.
This witness told police she did not see Moore carrying a weapon that night or hear him say he had one, Whitcomb said. No weapon was found on him when he was searched.
Another witness said she was with Motton that night at 720 10th St., Whitcomb told the court. Another person approached. Motton allegedly grew agitated and began shooting at that approaching person.
In the area near where Motton was alleged to have been sitting, a parked vehicle was hit several times by gunfire, Whitcomb said. Investigators were able to get fingerprints from the vehicle that matched Motton’s.
They also recovered security footage and audio from surrounding homes. That audio recorded seven gunshots and shows three people running from the area.
One of those three, Moore, collapses and can be heard asking for help and the police before falling still, Whitcomb testified.
When he was examined, Moore was found to have been shot once, Whitcomb said. The bullet entered through his back and exited his body through the chest.
Seven shell casings were also recovered and were matched to a gun recovered later by police in a jurisdiction outside of the Quad-Cities. Whitcomb did not have information about how the pistol found its way there.
The preliminary hearing was an early test in court of the state’s case against Motton. In preliminary hearings, the outline of the state’s evidence is reviewed by a judge who then decides whether that evidence has enough weight for the prosecution to continue.
The defense has a chance to question the witness — usually a police officer — who presents the case to the judge, but defendants frequently waive the hearing all together. The benchmark for the judge to find probable cause is not considered very high.
At Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Norma Kauzlarich did find probable cause for the case against Motton to continue.
After the hearing, Motton was returned to the Rock Island County Jail, where he was being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.
Motton’s next court date is scheduled for Feb. 25, according to court records.