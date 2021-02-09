Rock Island police release in court more details of investigation of fatal June shooting

Shortly after, the witness heard shooting and saw Moore running away in the direction his body was later found by police. The witness said she then tried to find Moore.

This witness told police she did not see Moore carrying a weapon that night or hear him say he had one, Whitcomb said. No weapon was found on him when he was searched.

Another witness said she was with Motton that night at 720 10th St., Whitcomb told the court. Another person approached. Motton allegedly grew agitated and began shooting at that approaching person.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the area near where Motton was alleged to have been sitting, a parked vehicle was hit several times by gunfire, Whitcomb said. Investigators were able to get fingerprints from the vehicle that matched Motton’s.

They also recovered security footage and audio from surrounding homes. That audio recorded seven gunshots and shows three people running from the area.

One of those three, Moore, collapses and can be heard asking for help and the police before falling still, Whitcomb testified.

When he was examined, Moore was found to have been shot once, Whitcomb said. The bullet entered through his back and exited his body through the chest.