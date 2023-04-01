Rock Island Police are investigating two gunshot incidents that occurred late Friday, one in which a man was wounded during an altercation, and a second when a juvenile suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound while mishandling a gun.

Deputy Chief of Police Timothy McCloud said that officers were sent to the 400 block of 7th Avenue at 11 p.m. to investigate a report of a gunshot victim.

Officers located 32-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to his hip. The victim was taken to UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island, for treatment.

McCloud said the victim allegedly was involved in an altercation of some kind with two unidentified people. During the altercation, one of the suspects pulled a gun and shot the man. The suspects then ran from the scene.

About 12 minutes later, a second gunshot victim was reported in the 2500 block of 8th Avenue, which is about 1 ½ miles away from the first shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was accompanied by a 16-year-old male.

Both of the boys claimed they had been walking through an alley in the 2500 block of 8th Avenue when they were shot by an unknown suspect.

However, the investigation revealed that the victim’s gunshot wound was accidentally self-inflicted while mishandling a gun inside a home in the 2500 block of 8th Avenue.

The 14-year-old also was taken to UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island, for treatment, while the 16-year-old was arrested on an unrelated warrant and placed in the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Home in Galesburg, Illinois.

Both incidents remain under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or use the P3 Tips mobile app.