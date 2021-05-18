Rock Island police respond to shooting Tuesday morning

A gunshot victim went to Unity Point Trinity Hospital for treatment Tuesday morning, shortly after Rock Island police responded to a shots fired call.
The victim's injury is not considered life threatening, police said.
The report came around 9:30 a.m., in the area of 14th Street and 8th Avenue.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department, or Crimestoppers.
Emily Andersen
