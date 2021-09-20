Rock Island police respond to two shootings Saturday

The Rock Island Police Department responded to two shootings Saturday, one in the afternoon and the other close to midnight.
Shortly before 4 p.m. police responded to 1400 5 1/2 Ave. Rock Island for a report of a gunshot victim. The police incident report lists one victim, a 44-year-old man. Police said the victim was transported to Unity Point Trinity Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.
A suspect has been identified, police said, but no arrests have been made yet. The case is under investigation.
The second shooting happened just before midnight Saturday on the 1600 block of 2nd Ave. A 26-year-old man is listed as a victim in police reports. Police said the shooting was connected to a concert being held at a venue in the area. Officers heard gunshots from a couple blocks away and confronted multiple people running from the area. One of the people had a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Unity Point Trinity Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.
When additional officers arrived on the scene, they found a gun in the street, various narcotics, shell casings and live rounds of ammunition. Three vehicles had been shot and three buildings had windows shot out. No arrests have been made related to the shooting, but the case is still under investigation.
The identities of the victims is not known at this time.