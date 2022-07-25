Rock Island Police searching for second suspect in July 15 shooting death

Rock Island Police are searching for a second person in connection with the July 15 shooting death of Davion Roe in Rock Island.

Police have issued a second arrest warrant for Marlon K. Martin, 23, with a charge of first-degree murder and bond set at $1 million.

Martin is about 6-foot 3-inches tall, and weighs about 170 pounds, according to the police.

Police arrested Devonte Dazel Hall, 29, of Rock Island on Sunday with a charge of first-degree murder.

On July 15, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Century Woods apartment complex, according to the police.

Officers found Roe, who was transported to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, but died of his wounds before arriving, the police said.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the preliminary autopsy report showed that Roe died of a single gun shot wound to the head.