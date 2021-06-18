Rock Island police seek help identifying bank robber

Rock Island police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed the US Bank on 18th Avenue on Friday afternoon.

At 3 p.m., police were called to the US. Bank, 3411 18th Ave., to investigate a robbery.

A man wearing a mask walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. The man left with an undisclosed amount of currency and got into a white pickup that was seen northbound on 35th Street from the bank.

The man is described as being white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a red Iowa State ball cap, a black-and-gray striped mask, a dark-colored Illinois State hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers with a white stripe.

The case is being investigated by the Rock Island Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

