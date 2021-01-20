Rock Island police seek public's help in locating missing man

Rock Island police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Ryan Muckelston, 35, was reported missing Tuesday.

Muckelston was last seen at about 2 a.m. Monday when he left a Rock Island home located in the 2600 block of 8 ½ Avenue to a walk to his East Moline residence.

He is reported to have been wearing a sleeveless shirt, sweatpants, flip-flop shoes and possibly had a hooded sweatshirt with him.

Muckelston also was said to be intoxicated when he left.

A check of Muckelston’s cell phone activity showed his last location in the general vicinity of the 3000 block of 5th Avenue near the Abbey Station in Rock Island. The area has been searched, but Muckelston has not been located.

Anyone with information about Muckelston’s whereabouts is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677.

