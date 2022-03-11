 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island Police seeks public help identifying alleged graffiti vandals

  • Updated
  • 0

The Rock Island Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying two people captured on video surveillance after several businesses in the downtown area were vandalized with graffiti.

The vandalism occurred the night of March 8.

The suspects were captured in video from surveillance cameras in the downtown area.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

