The Rock Island Police Department warned Friday that vehicle thefts and burglaries are on the rise.

Police officers won’t solve the issue on their own and need help from the public, the department said.

People should take spare keys and anything of value when leaving a vehicle, even if just for a short time, to help prevent such crimes. Vehicles should be locked before they are left unattended.

Hyundai and Kia models are still being targeted because of a design flaw that makes thefts easier, the department said. Owners of those brands must take extra precautions to prevent their vehicles being taken.

In an earlier warning, the police department suggested parking these brands of vehicles in a secure space like a locked garage.

If that is not possible, the police recommended getting a steering wheel lock or other theft prevention device.

Vehicle thefts and burglaries are happening at all times of day throughout the Quad-Cities and stolen vehicles are being used during other crimes, the department said.

In some cases, the people stealing these vehicles have used them to strike police vehicles in an attempt to spark a pursuit, the department said.

It is common for the people committing these crimes to wear masks, hoodies and gloves despite the heat, the department said.