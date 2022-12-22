Rock Island police warn people to secure their vehicles after a number of thefts

A spree of vehicle crimes has the Rock Island Police Department again warning motorists owning Hyundai or Kia vehicles to take extra care to help prevent their vehicles from being stolen.

As of late Thursday morning, there had been 14 reports of stolen vehicles, attempted vehicle thefts or of stolen vehicles being recovered during a 24-hour-period, according to the department. Of these, 13 cases involved a Hyundai or Kia.

The department has previously warned that certain models of these brands were designed in such a way that they can be started without a key. This has caused these vehicles to be targeted more by thieves in recent months.

In all of the recent thefts or attempted thefts that involved a Hyundai or a Kia, someone broke one of the vehicle’s windows and damaged the steering column, the department said.

To help minimize the risk of theft, the department advised people who own a Hyundai or Kia to take extra precautions. These included parking their vehicle in a secure space like a locked garage.

If that is not possible, the police recommended getting a steering wheel lock or other theft prevention device.

Three people, two of them teen boys, were arrested in relation to two of the 14 incidents, police said.

Ethan A. DeWild, 18, was the adult who was arrested, the department said. DeWild was being held Thursday in the Rock Island County Jail pending court proceedings in his case.

DeWild, of Rock Island, faces a charge of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to Rock Island County court records.

One of the boys was 14 and the other, 13, the department said. They were also being held on suspicion of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle but were sent to the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg.

Further details about them were not provided in the release.