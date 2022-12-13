Rock Island Police: Who stole the bald eagles?

Rock Island Police are looking for a pair of thieves with an apparent fondness for bald eagles.

On the morning of Friday, Dec. 9, a doorbell camera captured two people removing three bald eagle statues from the porch of a private home. As the thefts occurred during broad daylight, the video appears to provide clear images of the sought-after subjects.

Standing about a foot tall each, two of the eagles are made of metal and one of ceramic, Deputy Police Chief Tim McCloud said Tuesday.

The perpetrators even brought their own tools for the national-symbol napping. One of them can be seen on the homeowner's camera, walking up to the house and carrying what appears to be a cordless drill. The home is located in the 4200 block of 30th Street.

"The thieves did bring their own tools to remove the eagles, as the ceramic one was bolted to the front porch," McCloud said.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects. A social media post asks, "Can you identify these individuals?"

The pair is believed to have been driving an older blue Dodge Caravan with no front license plate, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or by using the P3 Tips app.