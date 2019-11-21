Rock Island school evacuated Thursday; gas smell normal, investigators say

Classes at Rock Island’s Washington Junior High School were canceled Thursday after someone reported smelling natural gas and students were evacuated.

Someone reported the smell around 9:30 a.m. at the school, 3300 18th Ave., Rock Island, and the school was evacuated as a precaution, Rock Island-Mialn School District spokeswoman Holly Sparkman said. The roughly 500 students were evacuated and they walked to Denkmann Elementary School, 4101 22nd Ave.

MidAmerican Energy was still at Washington late Thursday morning, investigating, Sparkman said, so the rest of Washington’s school day was cancelled and students sent home with or to parents. Students who could not immediately be picked up or otherwise be sent home would stay at Denkmann until they could be.

The Rock Island Fire Department said about 10:30 a.m. Thursday that the smell was from a process of the school's gas system called an overpressure release. It is a normal and common part of the system's operation. It was cold Thursday morning, so the small amount of gas released stayed concentrated close to the ground instead of dissipating, so people were able to smell it.