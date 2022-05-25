Rock Island schools briefly locked down day after Texas school shooting

Rock Island schools were briefly locked down Wednesday due to a possible threat a day after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary in the deadliest school massacred since 2012 in Newtown, Conn.

The Rock Island-Milan School District restricted access to all of its buildings as a precaution Wednesday morning while a possible threat at Rock Island High School was investigated and later deemed not to be a danger.

The procedure, called a "Lock-In," began at 10:48 a.m. and ended at 11:30 a.m., according to the district's website. Students, faculty and staff were able to move freely in the buildings, but no one was allowed in or out.

Though the incident, which was not described in the release, was at the high school, all buildings were involved "out of an abundance of caution," according to the release.

The school day would resume as planned, the release states.

