Rock Island Sheriff's department investigates death of woman whose car went into Mississippi

Police investigate woman’s death
Rock Island County officials are investigating the death of a 51-year-old Cordova woman whose vehicle crashed into the Mississippi River early Friday.
Rock Island County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Steve Ven Huizen identified the woman as Annette Hutchcraft.
County Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy was tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 400 block of Main Avenue, Cordova, at 12:52 a.m. Friday to investigate a report that a vehicle had gone into the Mississippi River.
Ven Huizen said the preliminary investigation indicated that a 2011 Nissan traveled north through the intersection of 4th Street and Main Avenue. The vehicle went across a private lawn and into the river.
Member of the Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team recovered the vehicle from the river about 200 yards south of its original entry point.
Rock Island County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the Illinois Conservation Police, Cordova Fire Department, LeClaire Fire Department, Albany Fire Department and Genesis Ambulance Service.
The investigation is continuing.
Woman sentenced to probation in jail escape plot
WATERLOO, Iowa — An Ohio woman who tried to spring her boyfriend from an Iowa jail has been sentenced to probation.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the 23-year-old from Columbus said she “made a mistake” before a judge granted a defense request for a deferred judgment. That means the case will come off her record if she successfully completes probation.
Probation will be transferred to Ohio as part of the arrangement.
Authorities said she used the jail’s video visitation system to plan an escape with 28-year-old Tyrone Lamar Copeland, who was jailed. The scheme involved leaving a vehicle for Copeland at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital where he had a doctor’s appointment in December to amputate an infected toe.
Sheriff’s deputies were tipped off to the plan, and his girlfriend was arrested when she pulled up at the hospital. She pleaded to conspiracy charges, which could have resulted in a five-year prison sentence.
Copeland also pleaded to conspiracy and was sentenced to five years. He also pleaded to unrelated drug and firearm charges and was sentenced to an additional five years.