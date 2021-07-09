 Skip to main content
Rock Island Sheriff's department investigates death of woman whose car went into Mississippi
  • Updated
Rock Island County officials are investigating the death of a 51-year-old Cordova woman whose vehicle crashed into the Mississippi River early Friday.

Rock Island County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Steve Ven Huizen identified the woman as Annette Hutchcraft.

County Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy was tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 400 block of Main Avenue, Cordova, at 12:52 a.m. Friday to investigate a report that a vehicle had gone into the Mississippi River.

Ven Huizen said the preliminary investigation indicated that a 2011 Nissan traveled north through the intersection of 4th Street and Main Avenue. The vehicle went across a private lawn and into the river.

Member of the Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team recovered the vehicle from the river about 200 yards south of its original entry point.

Rock Island County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the Illinois Conservation Police, Cordova Fire Department, LeClaire Fire Department, Albany Fire Department and Genesis Ambulance Service.

The investigation is continuing.

