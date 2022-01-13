 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island Sheriff's Office seeking help identifying human remains found in Andalusia
Law enforcement is seeking help identifying human remains found in December in Andalusia along the bank of the Mississippi River.

The remains were found on Dec. 22 in the 16200 block of 78th Avenue West Andalusia, and were examined at Illinois State Museum, Research and Collection Center in Springfield, Ill. on Jan. 5, according to a news release from the Rock Island Sheriff's Office. 

The examination determined the remains belonged to a woman, between 25 and 45 years old, who was between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-6, with ancestry characteristics of Caucasian/African-American. 

Anyone with information regarding a missing individual who matches this description is encouraged to contact the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office at 309-558-3827. The investigation is still ongoing. 

