Rock Island Sheriff's Office starts safe driving campaign for Independence Day

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office will be on the lookout for drunken or otherwise impaired drivers this Independence day.

The sheriff's office is running a safety campaign from Thursday, June 17 to July 6, the three weekends leading up to and following Independence Day.

"We want all our residents and visitors to have an enjoyable and safe holiday," said Sheriff Gerald Bustos. "Remember — if you're going to drink or use other impairing substances, don't drive. We will be stepping up patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure everyone makes it home from their celebrations."

The Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff's departments are participating in the increased statewide enforcement effort.

The sheriff's office suggests designating a sober driver and giving that driver your keys before going out, calling a taxi or ride-share service, wearing and seat belt and not driving distracted.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.