Rock Island Sheriff's Office warns of jury duty phone scam
Rock Island Sheriff's Office warns of jury duty phone scam

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office has received reports of a scam caller who tells people they've missed jury duty and need to pay a fine, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

The scammer reportedly tells the person receiving the call that to pay the fine they need to buy gift cards and tell the scammer what the gift card numbers are. The scammer claims to be from the sheriff's office and may even use an actual name of a current member of the sheriff's office, the release states.

The calls have reportedly come from the number 309-948-2059.

"Jury duty scammers often use sophisticated devices to spoof the caller ID and make it appear as if they're actually calling from a legitimate government agency. If you receive one of these calls, please ignore them or hang up," the release states.

The release outlined three tips for protecting yourself from jury duty scams and similar scams:

  • Never share personal or financial information over the phone to an unverified party.
  • Never pay an alleged fine using a prepaid gift card or money transfer. It is nearly impossible to trace and reverse these transactions.
  • Don't let an authentic looking caller ID fool you into believing a caller is who they claim to be.
