Rock Island States Attorney's office progressing through heavy criminal caseloads

With the courtrooms fully reopened, the Rock Island States Attorney's office is making progress catching up on criminal cases from COVID-related delay.

State Attorney Dora Villarreal's office has secured more than 398 felony convictions in trials and pleas in the first half of 2022. Among those felony convictions, 45 have been related to murders, attempted murders, and firearm offenses.

"Our office would like to thank local law enforcement for the excellent work they are doing to help bring offenders to justice," the news release states.

The state's attorney office is working on 21 current, pending murder cases that have been brought to them by local law enforcement within Rock Island County. In 2021, Villarreal's office had 28 pending murder cases and continue to make progress as they move forward.