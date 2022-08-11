 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Rock Island States Attorney's office progressing through heavy criminal caseloads

  • 0

With the courtrooms fully reopened, the Rock Island States Attorney's office is making progress catching up on criminal cases from COVID-related delay.

State Attorney Dora Villarreal's office has secured more than 398 felony convictions in trials and pleas in the first half of 2022. Among those felony convictions, 45 have been related to murders, attempted murders, and firearm offenses. 

"Our office would like to thank local law enforcement for the excellent work they are doing to help bring offenders to justice," the news release states. 

The state's attorney office is working on 21 current, pending murder cases that have been brought to them by local law enforcement within Rock Island County. In 2021, Villarreal's office had 28 pending murder cases and continue to make progress as they move forward. 

Rock Island law enforcement agencies are working to solve violent crimes, get guns off the streets
East Moline man accused of sexually abusing a child
Man convicted in federal scheme elected to Rock Island County GOP
Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!
Subscribe today and support local journalism!
Subscribe today and support local journalism!
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two Individuals identified from rollover crash on Highway 61 Friday afternoon

Two Individuals identified from rollover crash on Highway 61 Friday afternoon

Ty'Ollie Bright, 22, of Davenport, lost control of his 1998 Toyota Corolla, struck a guardrail on the west side of the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a rest in the west ditch. The passenger was a 14-year-old relative of Bright's who is also from Davenport. Both remain hospitalized with life threatening injuries. 

Head-on collision Monday leaves one driver dead

Head-on collision Monday leaves one driver dead

The Henry County Sheriff's Office responded to a two car, head-on collision Monday, Aug. 1 at 9:40 a.m. on U.S. Highway 6 about half-a-mile west of East 200th Street that has left one driver dead. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Program in Australia teaches women Afghan refugees how to swim and drive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News