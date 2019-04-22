Try 3 months for $3

A woman has filed suit against Rock Island, arguing her son is being prevented from swimming at Whitewater Junction Aquatic Center because of the flotation device he uses.

The suit was filed Friday, April 19, in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois on behalf of Cassandra Cleaveland, of Sherrard. The city is named as the sole defendant.

She argues the city is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and wants an exception to be issued to a policy that limits the types of personal flotation devices that can be used at the pool.

Cleaveland contends in the suit that the policy enacted in 2018 requires her son to use a life vest, which because of a medical condition he has, would cover his neck and face, restricting his ability to move and see, threatening his safety. Such a device would also increase his risk of being flipped face down in the water without the ability to right himself, she contends.

She states in the suit that the policy fails to accommodate her son by not allowing him to use an alternative flotation device better suited to his needs, described in the suit as a Coast Guard ring.

“Which failure to accommodate had the effect of preventing A.C. (Cleaveland’s son) from using the pool as a result of his (medical condition),” according to the suit.

In previous articles, the boy has been identified as Augustus "Gus" Cleaveland.

His mother explained last year that he was born with hypochondroplasia and an arachnoid cyst in his cerebellum.

Hypochondroplasia, a form of dwarfism, makes his limbs shorter, his torso average size and his head larger, she said. It’s also the cause of his lower muscle tone. The cerebellum is responsible for coordinating one’s limbs.

Swimming provides her son with opportunities to develop motor skills and core strength, and Whitewater Junction is the closest pool with the amenities he needs, Cleaveland argues in the suit.

Her son was 5 when the policy was enacted, and he was prevented in the 2018 season from using the flotation devices he had used in prior seasons at the pool, the suit states. Before the policy went into effect, he was able to use the pool and did so regularly, beginning about 10 days after he was born.

The suit states the boy will also be prevented from using the pool in the upcoming season unless the court takes action.

In the suit, Cleaveland lists attempts she made to resolve the issue prior to suing. These efforts included communicating with city staff and elected officials, and filing complaints with the Rock Island Human Rights Commission, the Illinois Attorney General’s Disability Rights Bureau and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.

The commission encouraged Cleaveland to make a complaint to the state, which opened an investigation, the suit states. The results of that investigation or information on whether it was ongoing were not provided in the suit.

The justice department elected not to pursue the case, the suit states.

Cleaveland is specifically asking for the city to be found in violation of the ADA and for a permanent injunction against the city that will allow her son to use the pool with a Coast Guard ring, according to the suit. She also wants compensation for the costs of the suit.

Dave Morrison, Rock Island’s city attorney, said Monday afternoon that he could not comment on pending litigation.

When suits are filed, the defendants have an opportunity through their attorneys to answer the allegations listed by the plaintiffs. That document had not been filed in relation to the Cleaveland suit as of Monday.

