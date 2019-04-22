Cassandra Cleaveland, of Sherrard, addresses council members during a Rock Island City Council Meeting Monday, July 23, 2018 at City Hall. Cleaveland filed a complaint with the state last month when her son, Gus, 5, who has special needs, was not allowed to use his inflatable flotation device at Whitewater Junction.
Cassandra Cleaveland, of Sherrard, places her son's flotation device on the podium before addressing council members during a Rock Island City Council Meeting Monday, July 23, 2018 at City Hall. Cleaveland filed a complaint with the state last month when her son, Gus, 5, who has special needs, was not allowed to use his inflatable flotation device at Whitewater Junction.
People in support of Cassandra Cleaveland, of Sherrard, and her son Gus, 5, wear t-shirts during a Rock Island City Council Meeting Monday, July 23, 2018 at City Hall. Cleaveland filed a complaint with the state last month when Gus, who has special needs, was not allowed to use his inflatable flotation device at Whitewater Junction.
Cassandra Cleaveland, of Sherrard, brings a chair for her son Gus, 5, to stand on before they address council members during a Rock Island City Council Meeting Monday, July 23, 2018 at City Hall. Cleaveland filed a complaint with the state last month when Gus, who has special needs, was not allowed to use his inflatable flotation device at Whitewater Junction.
Rock Island Ald. Virgil Mayberry, 2nd Ward, takes a photo as Cassandra Cleaveland, of Sherrard, and her son Gus, 5, address council members during a Rock Island City Council Meeting Monday, July 23, 2018 at City Hall. Cleaveland filed a complaint with the state last month when Gus, who has special needs, was not allowed to use his inflatable flotation device at Whitewater Junction.
Cassandra Cleaveland, of Sherrard, places her son's flotation device on the podium before addressing council members during a Rock Island City Council Meeting Monday, July 23, 2018 at City Hall. Cleaveland filed a complaint with the state last month when her son, Gus, 5, who has special needs, was not allowed to use his inflatable flotation device at Whitewater Junction.
Gus Cleaveland, 5, of Sherrard, gets high-fives after he addressed council members during a Rock Island City Council Meeting Monday, July 23, 2018 at City Hall. Cleaveland filed a complaint with the state last month when Gus, who has special needs, was not allowed to use his inflatable flotation device at Whitewater Junction.
Cassandra Cleaveland, of Sherrard, and her son Gus, 5, wait before addressing council members during a Rock Island City Council Meeting Monday, July 23, 2018 at City Hall. Cleaveland filed a complaint with the state last month when Gus, who has special needs, was not allowed to use his inflatable flotation device at Whitewater Junction.
Cassandra Cleaveland, of Sherrard, addresses council members with what she believed would have been a better apology than the one she received from them Monday during a Rock Island City Council meeting. Cleaveland filed a complaint with the state last month when her son, Gus, 5, who has special needs, was not allowed to use his inflatable flotation device at Whitewater Junction.
Cassandra Cleaveland, of Sherrard, and her son Gus, 5, address council members Monday during a Rock Island City Council meeting. Cleaveland filed a complaint with the state last month when Gus, who has special needs, was not allowed to use his inflatable flotation device at Whitewater Junction.
Cassandra Cleaveland, of Sherrard, and her son Gus, 5, address council members during a Rock Island city council meeting Monday, July 23, at City Hall. Cleaveland filed a complaint with the state last month when Gus, who has special needs, was not allowed to use his inflatable flotation device at Whitewater Junction.
Cassandra Cleaveland, of Sherrard, continues to go to Whitewater Junction Aquatic Center in Rock Island even though it will not allow her son, Gus, to use his inflatable ring at the water park.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Cassandra Cleaveland, of Sherrard, and son Gus, 5, is not allowed to use this flotation device at Whitewater Junction.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Cassandra Cleaveland, of Sherrard, addresses council members during a Rock Island City Council Meeting Monday, July 23, 2018 at City Hall. Cleaveland filed a complaint with the state last month when her son, Gus, 5, who has special needs, was not allowed to use his inflatable flotation device at Whitewater Junction.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN / mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Cassandra Cleaveland, of Sherrard, places her son's flotation device on the podium before addressing council members during a Rock Island City Council Meeting Monday, July 23, 2018 at City Hall. Cleaveland filed a complaint with the state last month when her son, Gus, 5, who has special needs, was not allowed to use his inflatable flotation device at Whitewater Junction.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN / mmclaughlin@qconline.com
People in support of Cassandra Cleaveland, of Sherrard, and her son Gus, 5, wear t-shirts during a Rock Island City Council Meeting Monday, July 23, 2018 at City Hall. Cleaveland filed a complaint with the state last month when Gus, who has special needs, was not allowed to use his inflatable flotation device at Whitewater Junction.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN / mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Cassandra Cleaveland, of Sherrard, brings a chair for her son Gus, 5, to stand on before they address council members during a Rock Island City Council Meeting Monday, July 23, 2018 at City Hall. Cleaveland filed a complaint with the state last month when Gus, who has special needs, was not allowed to use his inflatable flotation device at Whitewater Junction.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN / mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Rock Island Ald. Virgil Mayberry, 2nd Ward, takes a photo as Cassandra Cleaveland, of Sherrard, and her son Gus, 5, address council members during a Rock Island City Council Meeting Monday, July 23, 2018 at City Hall. Cleaveland filed a complaint with the state last month when Gus, who has special needs, was not allowed to use his inflatable flotation device at Whitewater Junction.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN / mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Cassandra Cleaveland, of Sherrard, places her son's flotation device on the podium before addressing council members during a Rock Island City Council Meeting Monday, July 23, 2018 at City Hall. Cleaveland filed a complaint with the state last month when her son, Gus, 5, who has special needs, was not allowed to use his inflatable flotation device at Whitewater Junction.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN / mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Gus Cleaveland, 5, of Sherrard, gets high-fives after he addressed council members during a Rock Island City Council Meeting Monday, July 23, 2018 at City Hall. Cleaveland filed a complaint with the state last month when Gus, who has special needs, was not allowed to use his inflatable flotation device at Whitewater Junction.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN / mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Cassandra Cleaveland, of Sherrard, and her son Gus, 5, wait before addressing council members during a Rock Island City Council Meeting Monday, July 23, 2018 at City Hall. Cleaveland filed a complaint with the state last month when Gus, who has special needs, was not allowed to use his inflatable flotation device at Whitewater Junction.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN / mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Cassandra Cleaveland, of Sherrard, addresses council members with what she believed would have been a better apology than the one she received from them Monday during a Rock Island City Council meeting. Cleaveland filed a complaint with the state last month when her son, Gus, 5, who has special needs, was not allowed to use his inflatable flotation device at Whitewater Junction.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN / mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Cassandra Cleaveland, of Sherrard, and her son Gus, 5, address council members Monday during a Rock Island City Council meeting. Cleaveland filed a complaint with the state last month when Gus, who has special needs, was not allowed to use his inflatable flotation device at Whitewater Junction.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN / mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Cassandra Cleaveland, of Sherrard, and her son Gus, 5, address council members during a Rock Island city council meeting Monday, July 23, at City Hall. Cleaveland filed a complaint with the state last month when Gus, who has special needs, was not allowed to use his inflatable flotation device at Whitewater Junction.
The suit was filed Friday, April 19, in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois on behalf of Cassandra Cleaveland, of Sherrard. The city is named as the sole defendant.
She argues the city is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and wants an exception to be issued to a policy that limits the types of personal flotation devices that can be used at the pool.
Cleaveland contends in the suit that the policy enacted in 2018 requires her son to use a life vest, which because of a medical condition he has, would cover his neck and face, restricting his ability to move and see, threatening his safety. Such a device would also increase his risk of being flipped face down in the water without the ability to right himself, she contends.
Cassandra Cleaveland, the mother of 5-year old Augustus, told Rock Island City Council membe…
She states in the suit that the policy fails to accommodate her son by not allowing him to use an alternative flotation device better suited to his needs, described in the suit as a Coast Guard ring.
“Which failure to accommodate had the effect of preventing A.C. (Cleaveland’s son) from using the pool as a result of his (medical condition),” according to the suit.
In previous articles, the boy has been identified as Augustus "Gus" Cleaveland.
His mother explained last year that he was born with hypochondroplasia and an arachnoid cyst in his cerebellum.
Hypochondroplasia, a form of dwarfism, makes his limbs shorter, his torso average size and his head larger, she said. It’s also the cause of his lower muscle tone. The cerebellum is responsible for coordinating one’s limbs.
Swimming provides her son with opportunities to develop motor skills and core strength, and Whitewater Junction is the closest pool with the amenities he needs, Cleaveland argues in the suit.
ROCK ISLAND — The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has informed Cassandra Cleaveland that it will investigate her complaint that Whitewater Junction’s Aquatic Center is not Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.
Her son was 5 when the policy was enacted, and he was prevented in the 2018 season from using the flotation devices he had used in prior seasons at the pool, the suit states. Before the policy went into effect, he was able to use the pool and did so regularly, beginning about 10 days after he was born.
The suit states the boy will also be prevented from using the pool in the upcoming season unless the court takes action.
In the suit, Cleaveland lists attempts she made to resolve the issue prior to suing. These efforts included communicating with city staff and elected officials, and filing complaints with the Rock Island Human Rights Commission, the Illinois Attorney General’s Disability Rights Bureau and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.
Rock Island Parks & Recreation Department director John Gripp defended his department’s …
The commission encouraged Cleaveland to make a complaint to the state, which opened an investigation, the suit states. The results of that investigation or information on whether it was ongoing were not provided in the suit.
The justice department elected not to pursue the case, the suit states.
Cleaveland is specifically asking for the city to be found in violation of the ADA and for a permanent injunction against the city that will allow her son to use the pool with a Coast Guard ring, according to the suit. She also wants compensation for the costs of the suit.
Dave Morrison, Rock Island’s city attorney, said Monday afternoon that he could not comment on pending litigation.
When suits are filed, the defendants have an opportunity through their attorneys to answer the allegations listed by the plaintiffs. That document had not been filed in relation to the Cleaveland suit as of Monday.
Cassandra Cleaveland son Gus not allowed to use flotation device at Whitewater Junction
Cassandra Cleaveland son Gus not allowed to use flotation device at Whitewater Junction
Cassandra Cleaveland fights for son Gus' floation device
Cassandra Cleaveland fights for son Gus' floation device
Cassandra Cleaveland fights for son Gus' floation device
Cassandra Cleaveland fights for son Gus' floation device
Cassandra Cleaveland fights for son Gus' floation device
Cassandra Cleaveland fights for son Gus' floation device
Cassandra Cleaveland fights for son Gus' floation device
Cassandra Cleaveland fights for son Gus' floation device
Cassandra Cleaveland fights for son Gus' floation device
Cassandra Cleaveland fights for son Gus' floation device
Cassandra Cleaveland fights for son Gus' floation device