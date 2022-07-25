 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island Sunday stabbing suspect found, taken into custody

The suspect from a stabbing that took place in Sunday morning in Rock Island has been taken into custody by the Milan Police Department. 

Police found 26-year-old Isaac D. Brown of Rock Island about 8:45 p.m. Sunday night in the 400 block of West 10th Avenue in Milan. Brown is being held at the Rock Island County Jail.  

The stabbing happened about early that morning when police responded to a 29-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. It's victim's condition wasn't made clear by police. 

Brown was identified as the victim's boyfriend. 

