Rock Island taxpayers might be paying for the delay in transferring inmates to state prisons

Between March 2020, when the DOC was first shut down, and the end of the 2020 fiscal year on June 30, 2020, the charges for housing DOC inmates was $96,000. During the 2021 fiscal year, from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, the cost was $384,340. For fiscal year 2022, the cost so far has been $13,000, as of Thursday.

Bustos said the jail currently had 14 inmates who needed to be transferred. The last time they were able to transfer inmates was about a week ago, and before that it had been at least six weeks.

"Many sheriff's offices and people, we've spoken with our legislators about this problem. It's not that the state's not aware. It's just that for some reason, there is no communication about what to do," Bustos said.

The Illinois Sheriff's Association sent a letter to the DOC on June 17 asking it to address the situation. Jim Kaitschuk, executive director of the ISA, said there had been some communication since the letter was sent.

Kaitschuk said the DOC emailed him on July 2, the same day the governor reissued the executive order stating the prisons should reopen. The DOC told Kaitschuk it would make some changes to how they received inmates, including allowing two inmates per cell where they previously had allowed only one.