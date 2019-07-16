A Rock Island teen is facing charges in connection with a Davenport shooting incident Tuesday in which a 15-year-old boy was wounded in the leg, Davenport police said.
Rodolfo Gutierrez, 17, of 1635 12th St., is charged with one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury causing serious injury.
Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Aric Robinson, Davenport officers were dispatched at 12:06 p.m. to the area of West 13th and Main streets to investigate a report of shots fired.
Officers saw one person, who turned out to be the 15-year-old victim, running westbound to the area of the Hilltop Grocery Store. The boy was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, with a non-life-threatening wound to his leg.
The suspect in the shooting, Gutierrez, also was seen running from the scene by police. He was taken into custody at the intersection of West 12th and Scott streets.
Police seized a Taurus .357 magnum five-shot revolver from Gutierrez.
Robinson said that the investigation revealed that Gutierrez fired five shots at the victim, striking him once in a leg.
Police officers and deputies were on the scene shortly after noon. Crime-scene tape was placed around houses in the area while a crowd of neighbors and passersby gathered.
Jordan Montgomery, who lives in the area, heard the shots.
"I heard a 'bow, bow,' like four shots," he said. "I looked up the window and I vividly see someone run in this direction here," he said, pointing to the area where police converged.
Montgomery didn't think it was fireworks, even though another person in the area brushed it off as fireworks. "This lady comes out of her house saying there were gunshots.
"Wow, it's wild," said Montgomery.