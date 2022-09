A 17-year-old died Sunday in Rock Island after being found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The Rock Island Police responded to a 911 call at about 8 p.m. Sunday where they found the young man in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue. The victim was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island. He later died.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, which said no further information is available at this time.