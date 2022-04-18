Rock Island woman accused of recklessly firing gun

A woman on Sunday allegedly fired a gun toward Maple Ridge Apartments and then tried to run from police, according to Rock Island County authorities.

Clara L. Harper, 41, Rock Island, faces charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer, according to county court records.

Officers were called for a report of gunfire around 9:21 p.m. in the 3700 block of 5th Street, according to Rock Island Police Department reports.

Court records allege Harper fired a 9mm pistol in the direction of the apartments, endangering the residents.

What she was shooting at or why was unknown, according to police. After the shooting, Harper fled from officers.

Harper is accused of refusing to stop when a police officer attempted to stop her white Ford Taurus, which was traveling at more than 21 miles over the posted speed limit.

The pursuit ended about one quarter of a mile east of the intersection of Illinois Route 92 and Interstate 280, the police department said.

After Harper was stopped, a firearm was recovered from the vehicle, the police said.

Harper’s bail has been set at $20,000. To be released she would have to post a $2,000 bond.

She was scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Monday, but the results ere not immediately available Monday afternoon.

