The Rock Island Police Department has arrested a woman on suspicion of concealing a death and obstructing justice.

Officers responded at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 1700 block of 20 1/2 Avenue to investigate a report of a suspicious death. Police have since arrested 37-year-old Sushi M. Staples on suspicion of concealment of death and obstruction of justice.

Staples was in custody pending a first appearance on the charges, according to the police department.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the deceased has not yet been identified.

"It's a John Doe at this point," he said Thursday. "An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for tomorrow (Friday)."

Gustafson is working with Rock Island police and the Illinois State Police as the investigation continues, he said.

Rock Island Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 309-732-2677. They can also call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.