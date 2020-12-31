Rock Island woman charged in Wednesday night stabbing

A Rock Island woman has been charged with first degree murder in the Wednesday stabbing death of a 14-year-old girl.

Rock Island police were called at 8:16 p.m., Wednesday, to the 1200 block of 11th Street in reference to a 14-year-old female stabbing victim, police said.

Responding officers located the victim, rendered first aid until Rock Island Paramedics took over, and transported the victim to Unity Point Trinity Hospital in Rock Island for treatment. The victim was then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City where she died from her injuries, according to news release from the Rock Island Police Department.

Jimena Jinez, 18, of Rock Island was identified as a suspect and arrested Thursday morning by Criminal Investigation Division detectives at an address in rural Rock Island County.

Jinez is being charged with first degree murder and will be remanded to Rock Island County Jail pending a first court appearance.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

Quad-City Times

