Bond was set Thursday at $25,000 cash or surety for a Rock Island woman accused of submitting several fraudulent insurance applications and claims to insurance companies seeking payments she was not entitled to.
Tershera Harris, 29, is charged in Scott County with ongoing criminal conduct-unlawful activity, two counts of insurance fraud-application submission, and two counts of insurance fraud-presenting false information.
The criminal conduct charge is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while the insurance fraud charges are each Class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.
The applications and claims were made between Nov. 7, 2015 and Aug. 2, 2017, according to an affidavit filed by the Iowa Insurance Fraud Bureau.
According to the Bureau:
- On Feb. 8, 2016, American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida, or Assurant, submitted a fraud referral alleging Harris, then living in Davenport, submitted an insurance policy on Nov. 7, 2015 stating that she had no prior insurance claims in the previous three years when she had submitted multiple claims during that time.
- On June 27, 2017, Harris submitted an auto insurance claim to Allstate Insurance claiming her vehicle had been vandalized and burglarized when it was parked and unoccupied. The claimed damage was later found to be pre-existing.
- On Aug. 7, 2017, Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO) alleged that on Aug. 2, 2017, Harris submitted an auto claim and said she had been involved in a traffic collision. She did not have an auto policy at the time, but called GEICO and received a policy, then submitted a claim stating that the collision occurred after her policy inception date and time.
- On Aug. 31, Assurant alleged Harris submitted an insurance policy on July 24, 2017, stating she had no prior insurance claims in the previous three years when she had submitted multiple claims during that time.
A warrant was issued for her arrest Nov. 9; she was arrested Monday by Rock Island police.
She was booked into the Scott County Jail Wednesday and made an initial appearance on the charges via video arraignment Thursday.
Harris waived her right to a preliminary hearing and will be arraigned Dec. 20, according to court records.