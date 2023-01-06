Rock Island woman gets 22 years for fatal 2020 stabbing

A woman who pleaded guilty in relation to a 2020 killing in Rock Island received a 22-year sentence on Friday.

Rock Island County authorities accused Jimena Jinez, 20, Rock Island, of the Dec. 30, 2020, stabbing death of Lyric D. Stewart, 14, in the 1200 block of 11th Street.

Jinez initially faced charges of first-degree murder and mob action, but pleaded guilty in October to the murder charge as part of an agreement with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to county court records. In return, prosecutors dropped the count of mob action.

Judge Frank Fuhr handed down the sentence on Friday, court records state. It included three years of mandatory supervised release once Jinez completes her prison sentence.

The judge had access to a presentence investigation report about Jinez, according to court records. There was also a mitigation hearing held ahead of Fuhr announcing the sentence.

Presentence investigation reports are designed to provide background on a defendant meant to aid a judge during sentencing. Mitigation hearings are also meant to help the judge determine the appropriate sentence. They can include arguments from attorneys, statements from victims, statements from the defendant and other presentations.

Court records state that, in October, attorneys on both sides of the case also entered a joint recommendation that the sentence for Jinez range between 20 and 30 years. She must serve the total sentence.

During a preliminary hearing in 2021, Brett Buchen, a Rock Island police detective, provided an outline of the events investigators believe occurred the night that Stewart was stabbed.

He testified Jinez was called to a home on that block where a juvenile relative of hers was involved in a quarrel with Stewart, and that the relative and Stewart were being encouraged to fight by other people there.

When she arrived, Jinez fought Stewart, Buchen testified.

A video of the fight was recorded on a cell phone, he told the court. The knife is not visible in the footage, but someone can be heard saying there was a knife, and a second later Stewart backs away and can be heard saying she had been stabbed.

Stewart suffered a single stab wound to the chest, the detective testified.

Stewart is not seen to have a weapon during the video, nor did a witness state she was armed, Buchen said.

A knife with possible blood on it was recovered from Jinez’s residence, but it was still being analyzed, Buchen said at the time.

Preliminary hearings are an early test in court of the case against a defendant. During such hearings, a judge reviews the outline of the state’s evidence and then decides whether that evidence has enough weight for the prosecution to continue.

The defense has a chance to question the witness — usually a police officer — who presents the case to the judge, but defendants frequently waive the hearing altogether. The benchmark for the judge to find probable cause is not considered very high.