CAMBRIDGE -- A Rock Island woman is in the Henry County Jail on $150,000 bond, charged with Class 2 felony burglary and Class 3 felony theft.
During Monday's preliminary hearing for Kaylee M. Bopp, 31, in Henry County Circuit Court, Detective Joe Bedford of the Henry County Sheriff's Department testified that the department got a complaint of a burglary from a rural Henry County man in late March.
The man said someone had cut the lock off his padlocked storage shed and taken items including a couple golf carts, kayaks, fishing poles and miscellaneous fishing equipment. He said he had been burglarized before and had put up trail cameras.
Bedford said department personnel reviewed the camera footage and identified the suspects. He said in addition to Bopp, her mother was also allegedly involved in the burglary. He said Kaylee was arrested in Coal Valley and she helped him retrieve some of the property, including kayaks and compound bows, but the golf carts were still missing. He said a man in Iowa who bought the kayaks called and said he may have stolen kayaks.
Judge Terry Patton found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and a July 17 pre-trial hearing was set. Bopp remained in custody Monday.