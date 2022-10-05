Rock Island woman pleads guilty to murder for December 2020 stabbing death of 14-year-old girl

A Rock Island woman charged in the December 2020 stabbing death of 14-year-old Lyric D. Stewart pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree murder during a hearing Wednesday in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

Chief Circuit Judge Frank Fuhr accepted the plea of Jimena Jinez, 20. A charge of mob action was dismissed in the plea agreement.

First-degree murder is a Class M felony under Illinois law that carries a mandatory prison sentence of 20-60 years.

However, in accordance with the plea agreement Rock Island County prosecutors and Jinez’s defense team agreed to a cap of 30 years in prison.

Fuhr scheduled a sentencing hearing for Jan. 6 in circuit court.

Jinez was charged with first-degree murder and mob action in connection with the death of Stewart, of Rock Island.

The stabbing occurred Dec. 30, 2020, in the 1200 block of 11th Street.

Stewart initially was hospitalized in the Quad-Cities but was later transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City, where she died on Dec. 31, 2020.

During a preliminary hearing in the case held Feb. 9, 2021, in circuit court, Rock Island Police Detective Brett Buchen provided an outline of the events investigators believe occurred the night that Stewart was stabbed.

Buchen was questioned by Rock Island County Assistant State’s Attorney John McCooley and Andrew Larson, Jinez’s defense attorney, during the hearing.

He testified Jinez was called to a home on that block where a juvenile relative of hers was involved in a quarrel with Stewart, and that the relative and Stewart were being encouraged to fight by other people there.

When she arrived, Jinez allegedly fought Stewart, Buchen testified.

A video of the fight was allegedly recorded on a cell phone, he told the court. The knife is not visible in the footage, but someone can be heard saying there was a knife, and a second later Stewart backs away and can be heard saying she had been stabbed.

Stewart suffered a single stab wound in the chest, the detective testified.

Stewart is not seen to have a weapon during the video, nor did a witness state she was armed, Buchen said.

A knife with possible blood on it was recovered from Jinez’s residence.